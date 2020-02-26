Bosnian War: Then and now
Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the Bosnian war that finally sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia. More than 100,000 were killed and about 2 million driven from their homes during the war. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic
A bridge destroyed by the Bosnian War in Maglaj, December 1993, and the same place today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
A 'stop sniper' sign along a street destroyed by the Bosnian War in Maglaj, January 1994, and the same street today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
An area destroyed by the Bosnian War in Maglaj, November 1993, and the same area today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
An area destroyed by the Bosnian war in Maglaj, December 1993, and the same place today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
An area destroyed by the Bosnian War in Maglaj, November 1993, and the same area today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
An area destroyed by the Bosnian War in Maglaj, November 1993, and the same area today. REUTERS/Mehmed Basic (top)/Dado Ruvic
