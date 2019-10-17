Edition:
Bosnia's lady in red

Zorica Rebernik drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019. Rebernik, a 67-year-old retired schoolteacher, lives in a red house, where she and her husband Zoran eat from red plates, drink from red glasses and sleep in red bedding. Even her hair is dyed red. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Flowers are seen in the kitchen inside Zorica Rebrenik's house. "When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," Rebernik told Reuters. "There must not be a single dot of any other color on my home decorations or clothes." She has worn red for four decades. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Wearing shades like scarlet and vermillion gives her "the feeling of strength and power." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik's pictures, from the period when she was a teacher, are seen in her house. Rebernik's obsession with the color has made her a local celebrity in her hometown of Breze, close to Tuzla in northern Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebrenik's kitchen. "Everybody knows me. As soon as people see me, they offer me different red things," she said, adding that she would reject any gift that was not red, no matter how precious. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik's sitting room. She even goes to funerals dressed in red, eschewing traditional black. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The only problem is that her husband, whom she married wearing a red gown, does not notice when Zorica wears something new. "I can't tell the difference. Everything is the same," he said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik holds a coffee cup in her kitchen. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik looks at pictures from the period when she was a teacher. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebrenik's shoes are seen in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way -- even after she dies. She had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran from a special red granite imported from India. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

