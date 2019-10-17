Bosnia's lady in red

Flowers are seen in the kitchen inside Zorica Rebrenik's house. "When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," Rebernik told Reuters. "There must not be a single dot of any other color on my home decorations or clothes." She...more

Flowers are seen in the kitchen inside Zorica Rebrenik's house. "When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," Rebernik told Reuters. "There must not be a single dot of any other color on my home decorations or clothes." She has worn red for four decades. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close