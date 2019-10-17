Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019. Rebernik, a 67-year-old retired schoolteacher, lives in a red house, where she and her husband Zoran eat from red plates, drink...more
Flowers are seen in the kitchen inside Zorica Rebrenik's house. "When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," Rebernik told Reuters. "There must not be a single dot of any other color on my home decorations or clothes." She...more
Wearing shades like scarlet and vermillion gives her "the feeling of strength and power." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebernik's pictures, from the period when she was a teacher, are seen in her house. Rebernik's obsession with the color has made her a local celebrity in her hometown of Breze, close to Tuzla in northern Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebrenik's kitchen. "Everybody knows me. As soon as people see me, they offer me different red things," she said, adding that she would reject any gift that was not red, no matter how precious. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebernik's sitting room. She even goes to funerals dressed in red, eschewing traditional black. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The only problem is that her husband, whom she married wearing a red gown, does not notice when Zorica wears something new. "I can't tell the difference. Everything is the same," he said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebernik holds a coffee cup in her kitchen. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebernik looks at pictures from the period when she was a teacher. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebrenik's shoes are seen in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way -- even after she dies. She had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran from a special red granite imported from India. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot
Inside an Israeli home as the Stanleigh family prepares for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu...
MORE IN PICTURES
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
All the president's men: Who are the supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal?
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency. Here are some of the main American players in the drama.
Japan cleans up after Typhoon Hagibis
Residents in Fukushima prefecture begin clearing wreckage after scores of rivers burst their banks when Typhoon Hagibis hit northeastern Japan.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.