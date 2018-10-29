Boston Red Sox win World Series
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce celebrates with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price celebrates with his son Xavier Price. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez hoists the Commissioner's Trophy. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox players celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox players celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox players celebrate. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner celebrate. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox players celebrate with pitcher Chris Sale and catcher Blake Swihart. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with catcher Christian Vazquez. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox players hoist the Commissioner's Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner, manager Alex Cora and pitcher Chris Sale celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is out at second against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado in the seventh inning in game five. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts as he adjusts his belt in the seventh inning in game five. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts celebrates with outfielder Andrew Benintendi after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning in game five. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez watches a two-run home run hit by Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce in game five. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce celebrates with outfielder J.D. Martinez after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning in game five. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox fans in the stands before game five at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger catches a ball hit by Boston Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler while avoiding Dodgers teammates Enrique Hernandez (left) and Chris Taylor (right) in the sixth inning in game two. Bob DeChiara-USA...more
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez celebrates with outfielder Mookie Betts and outfielder Andrew Benintendi after hitting a three-run home run in game one. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez celebrates after hitting a three run home run in game one. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez hits an RBI single during the first inning in game one. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts slides safely into second base in front of Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado during the first inning in game one. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Fenway Park during the National Anthem before game one of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
