Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants
The number of elephants found dead in Botswana’s Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday. REUTERS/Handout
Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact. REUTERS/Handout
In early May, Elephants without Borders (EWB), a conservation organisation, reported that its own aerial survey showed elephants of all ages appeared to be dying. REUTERS/Handout
“Several live elephants that we observed appeared to be weak, lethargic and emaciated. Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis or a limp,” EWB director Mike Chase said in a report seen by...more
“One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members.” In the report, EWB put the death toll at 356 and Chase said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by...more
Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. REUTERS/Handout
However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed. REUTERS/Handout
President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting in May last year but the hunting season failed to take off in April as global travel restrictions meant hunters from many coronavirus-hit countries could not enter Botswana. ...more
Next Slideshows
Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United...
Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria
Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the...
Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone
Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal."
Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone
Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter'...
MORE IN PICTURES
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States.
Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria
Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final.
Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone
Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal."
Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone
Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law
Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2020.
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.