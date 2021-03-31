Boulder police officer slain in mass shooting laid to rest

Officers lay a U.S. flag on the casket of officer Eric Talley, who was killed when responding to a call of a gunman who opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, as it is escorted out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the end...more

Officers lay a U.S. flag on the casket of officer Eric Talley, who was killed when responding to a call of a gunman who opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, as it is escorted out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the end of a private Catholic funeral Mass held for the family, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

