Boulder police officer slain in mass shooting laid to rest
Officers lay a U.S. flag on the casket of officer Eric Talley, who was killed when responding to a call of a gunman who opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, as it is escorted out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the end...more
People stand-by during as a procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in Lafayette, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Horse mounted law enforcement watch as a procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Carter Nolan, 17, waits for the procession of police vehicles to approach the memorial service. Hundreds of people lined the streets outside Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colorado, to pay tribute to the police officer killed in last week's...more
Bagpipe players attend the funeral for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Wesley Haymore 10, Vera Clark, Andilyn Haymore, 7, Payton Haymore 12, and Ashley Haymore hold flags and signs. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement waits on a procession of police vehicles to approach the memorial service. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A procession of law enforcement vehicles approach the memorial service. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Activities Officer Jeff Christiansan stands with a flag during the procession. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman becomes emotional as she watches the procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers stand at attention as the casket of officer Eric Talley is brought out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the end of a private Catholic funeral mass. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A motorcade of law enforcement officers escorts the body of officer Eric Talley. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A man reacts while watching the procession. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People stand during the procession. Talley, 51 and a father of seven, was described by family and colleagues as a kind man who cared deeply about his community and was quick to jump into tough tasks. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman stands on the side of the road as the procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People watch as the procession approaches the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People stand as the procession approaches the memorial service. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People wait for the procession of police vehicles. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Horse mounted law enforcement officers hold U.S. and Colorado flags outside the memorial service. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A police officer holds his hands as the procession approaches. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
The hearse carrying the body of officer Eric Talley is escorted by a procession of police vehicles as they approach the memorial service in Lafayette, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
The casket of officer Eric Talley is brought out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A procession of police vehicles approach the memorial service. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Horse mounted law enforcement watch as the procession of police vehicles approach. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Joe Shortino holds a wooden cross and U.S. flags as the procession of law enforcement vehicles approaches. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A Lafayette Fire Department officer stands on the side of the road as the procession passes. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People salute as the procession approaches the memorial service. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Horse mounted law enforcement waits for the procession. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A man salutes as the procession of police vehicles approach. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The casket of officer Eric Talley is brought out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the end of private ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
