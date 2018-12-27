Edition:
Boxing Day hunt

A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rider from Surrey Union Hunt jumps a fence. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A pack of hounds from the members of Surrey Union Hunt are released from kennels. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A member of Surrey Union Hunt takes part in the annual Boxing Day hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A woman interacts with a hound as she watches the Surrey Union Hunt annual Boxing Day hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rider from Surrey Union Hunt falls from her horse as she jumps. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hounds from the Surrey Union Hunt jump a gate. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rider from Surrey Union Hunt jumps a hedge. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A horse wears a Santa Claus hat. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Members of Surrey Union Hunt take part in the annual Boxing Day hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A member of Surrey Union Hunt drinks a sherry. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Members of Surrey Union Hunt take part in the annual Boxing Day hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Children look on as members of Surrey Union Hunt take part in the annual Boxing Day hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rider from Surrey Union Hunt jumps a fence. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before the hunt. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

