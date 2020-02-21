Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship
The Mega Rockstar suite is seen on the Virgin Voyages "Scarlet Lady" cruise liner at Dover Port in Britain, February 21, 2020. British entrepreneur Richard Branson hopes to lure a younger generation of holidaymakers with his first cruise ship,...more
Despite the unfortunate timing, with passengers on one ship quarantined in Japan after hundreds caught the virus and another turned away by five countries over fears someone on board may be ill, Branson sees cruises as a growth area. REUTERS/Simon...more
A woman walks through an entrance to a nightclub on the Scarlet Lady. Like other Virgin brands, Branson's Voyages line will target younger tourists with spas, a gym, 20 restaurants, DJ sets, drag queens and a running track. Children are not...more
The Squid Ink Tattoo parlor is seen on the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man walks through the central atrium on the Scarlet Lady. Virgin Voyages says it is one of the first cruise lines to use Climeon, a technology that generates electricity from the heat of the ship's engine to reduce demand for fuel, and will also...more
People do yoga at a gym on the Scarlet Lady. Single-use plastics are banned, and it is shunning buffets, leading to less food waste as well as avoiding the "staid" imagine of formal cruise dining. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The Scarlet Lady will host 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew. She will sail to Liverpool and then to New York and Miami before her inaugural passenger voyage around the Caribbean in April. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Sun loungers sit on the deck of the Scarlet Lady. The ship is the first of a planned four-strong fleet, that will be based in the United States and Caribbean. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The Scarlet Lady sits docked at Dover Port. "We have one advantage which is that with Virgin we've got millions and millions of people who use our products," Branson said, adding he had never previously wanted to go on a cruise ship. "I wanted to see...more
The central atrium is seen on the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Chairs sit at a bar area on the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The Mega Rockstar suite is seen on the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A sign sits at the check-in desk for the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An image of Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, is displayed on a television on the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Richard Branson poses for a photograph on board the Scarlet Lady. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
