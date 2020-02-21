Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship

The Scarlet Lady sits docked at Dover Port. "We have one advantage which is that with Virgin we've got millions and millions of people who use our products," Branson said, adding he had never previously wanted to go on a cruise ship. "I wanted to see...more

The Scarlet Lady sits docked at Dover Port. "We have one advantage which is that with Virgin we've got millions and millions of people who use our products," Branson said, adding he had never previously wanted to go on a cruise ship. "I wanted to see if I could test our teams to create the kind of cruise ship that myself and my friends would like to come on. I think that they've pulled it off," he said. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Close