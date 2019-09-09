Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 9, 2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest

A small dog competes in the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center 'Surf-A-Thon' where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for 'Top Surf Dog 2019' in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog rides a wave during competition the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center 'Surf-A-Thon' in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog tries to stay on his surfboard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Three dogs try and ride a wave together. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Flofy rides a wave as she competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A man and his dog ride a wave together. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog stands backwards riding a wave. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Wet dogs watch from the beach after competing in the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center 'Surf-A-Thon'. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A small dog jumps off his surfboard while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog jumps off a surfboard while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
People compete as they surf with their dogs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog rides a wave while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog rides his board all the way to the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A small dog competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog rides a wave while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A woman surfs with her dog as she competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog pulls his surfboard to the water to begin his heat. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A boy falls while his dog keeps riding. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog jumps off a surfboard while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A small dog jumps off his surfboard while competing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A dog jumps off a surfboard during the competition. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Dogs and owners race to the beach to begin their timed heat. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Flofy falls while riding a wave as she competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
