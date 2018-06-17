Edition:
Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Switzerland's Steven Zuber scores their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Brazil's Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Brazil's Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance to score. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Brazil's Neymar looks on. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Brazil fans in the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus goes down in the penalty area under the challenge of Switzerland's Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Switzerland's Valon Behrami in action with Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Brazil's Neymar reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Switzerland's Valon Behrami gestures next to Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Brazil players during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Inside the stadium as Switzerland and Brazil warm up before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

