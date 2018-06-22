Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Costa Rica - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 22, 2018 Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal REUTERS/Max Rossi
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action with Brazil's Casemiro. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Brazil's Casemiro receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez fouls Brazil's Neymar in the penalty area before the penalty award is rescinded after referral to VAR. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Brazil's Neymar and Thiago Silva talk to referee Bjorn Kuipers as Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta receives treatment from medical staff after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Costa Rica's Marco Urena in action with Brazil's Fagner. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Brazil's Miranda in action with Costa Rica's Marco Urena. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action with Brazil's Casemiro. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Brazil's Neymar and Gabriel Jesus with Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Brazil's Paulinho. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Costa Rica's David Guzman in action with Brazil's Philippe Coutinho. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Neymar in action with Costa Rica's Johan Venegas and Giancarlo Gonzalez. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Marcelo in action with Costa Rica's Marco Urena and Celso Borges. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brazil's Neymar and Willian during their national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey prepares for presidential vote
Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
Dog meat festival in China
Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.
World Cup of emotion
Fans get emotional during World Cup action.
France 1 - Peru 0
France takes on Peru in World Cup action.