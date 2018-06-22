Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 10:55am EDT

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Costa Rica - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 22, 2018 Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action with Brazil's Casemiro. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Casemiro receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez fouls Brazil's Neymar in the penalty area before the penalty award is rescinded after referral to VAR. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar and Thiago Silva talk to referee Bjorn Kuipers as Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta receives treatment from medical staff after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Marco Urena in action with Brazil's Fagner. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Miranda in action with Costa Rica's Marco Urena. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action with Brazil's Casemiro. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar and Gabriel Jesus with Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Brazil's Paulinho. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Costa Rica's David Guzman in action with Brazil's Philippe Coutinho. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar in action with Costa Rica's Johan Venegas and Giancarlo Gonzalez. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Marcelo in action with Costa Rica's Marco Urena and Celso Borges. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar and Willian during their national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
