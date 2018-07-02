Brazil 2 - Mexico 0
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brazil players celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fans react during the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Casemiro during the match, REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil fan celebrates with a replica trophy after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal. REUTERS/David Gray
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo after the match. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/David Gray
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Brazil vs Mexico - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - July 2, 2018 Brazil's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their second goal with Neymar REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mexico fans after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A fan reacts during the match as she watches the broadcast from Rio. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexico's Javier Hernandez before the match. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Casemiro in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Casemiro in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mexico's Hugo Ayala in action with Brazil's Philippe Coutinho. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/David Gray
A fan before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
