Brazil 2 - Serbia 0
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Alisson in action with Serbia's Nemanja Matic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Neymar reacts during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Adem Ljajic. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Thiago Silva scores their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Brazil's Miranda in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Serbia's Vladimir Stojkovic saves a shot from Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov applauds fans after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Neymar looks on during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nemanja Matic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action with Brazil's Miranda. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Brazil fan before the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action with Serbia's Dusan Tadic and Antonio Rukavina. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Neymar. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Brazil players line up during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
