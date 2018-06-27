Edition:
Brazil 2 - Serbia 0

Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Alisson in action with Serbia's Nemanja Matic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar reacts during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Adem Ljajic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Thiago Silva scores their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Miranda in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Serbia's Vladimir Stojkovic saves a shot from Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov applauds fans after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar looks on during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nemanja Matic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action with Brazil's Miranda. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A Brazil fan before the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action with Serbia's Dusan Tadic and Antonio Rukavina. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Neymar. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil players line up during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
