Pictures | Thu Apr 1, 2021 | 12:34pm EDT

Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up

Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. As Brazil breaks a new record of daily COVID-19 deaths, cemeteries in the South American nation are holding funerals at night to accommodate all the burials. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Gravediggers wearing protective suits stand holding shoves during night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. Brazil currently accounts for about a quarter of COVID-19 daily deaths worldwide, more than any other country. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Mourners gather under the cover of night to bid farewell to their loved ones as funeral workers in PPE clothing quickly and efficiently drop the coffins into holes that lie waiting for victims. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Coffin after coffin falls into place as sobs and wailing pierce the darkness. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Gravediggers prepare for night burials as spotlights illuminate graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Gravediggers carry the coffin of a 32-year-old man who died from the coronavirus as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
An aerial view shows gravediggers burying a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A gravedigger prepares for a burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Relatives of a 77-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus pray during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Gravediggers bury a 32-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Drone footage shows gravediggers night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A gravedigger prepares for a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Gravediggers rest between burials during the night at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
