Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up
Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. As Brazil breaks a new record of daily COVID-19 deaths, cemeteries in the South American nation are...more
Gravediggers wearing protective suits stand holding shoves during night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. Brazil currently accounts for about a quarter of COVID-19 daily deaths worldwide, more than any other country. ...more
Mourners gather under the cover of night to bid farewell to their loved ones as funeral workers in PPE clothing quickly and efficiently drop the coffins into holes that lie waiting for victims. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Coffin after coffin falls into place as sobs and wailing pierce the darkness. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers prepare for night burials as spotlights illuminate graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers carry the coffin of a 32-year-old man who died from the coronavirus as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows gravediggers burying a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A gravedigger prepares for a burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Relatives of a 77-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus pray during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers bury a 32-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Drone footage shows gravediggers night burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A gravedigger prepares for a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers rest between burials during the night at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, March 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
