Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill
People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a...more
A man shows a crab as he works to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
A resident works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Brazilian army soldiers and residents work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Black tar slicks are seen during an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
An oil spill is seen on 'Sitio do Conde' beach in Conde, Bahia state, Brazil October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Bags containing the clean-up from an oil spill are seen on Viral beach in Aracaju, Sergipe state, Brazil October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
