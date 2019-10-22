Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 22, 2019 | 6:10pm EDT

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
1 / 19
A man shows a crab as he works to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

A man shows a crab as he works to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A man shows a crab as he works to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
2 / 19
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
3 / 19
A resident works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A resident works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A resident works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
4 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers and residents work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers and residents work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers and residents work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
5 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
6 / 19
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
7 / 19
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
8 / 19
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
9 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
10 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
11 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
12 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama Beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
13 / 19
Black tar slicks are seen during an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Black tar slicks are seen during an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Black tar slicks are seen during an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
14 / 19
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
15 / 19
People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
People work to remove an oil spill on Suape beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
16 / 19
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Brazilian army soldiers work to remove an oil spill on Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro
Close
17 / 19
An oil spill is seen on 'Sitio do Conde' beach in Conde, Bahia state, Brazil October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An oil spill is seen on 'Sitio do Conde' beach in Conde, Bahia state, Brazil October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
An oil spill is seen on 'Sitio do Conde' beach in Conde, Bahia state, Brazil October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
18 / 19
Bags containing the clean-up from an oil spill are seen on Viral beach in Aracaju, Sergipe state, Brazil October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Bags containing the clean-up from an oil spill are seen on Viral beach in Aracaju, Sergipe state, Brazil October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Bags containing the clean-up from an oil spill are seen on Viral beach in Aracaju, Sergipe state, Brazil October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Next Slideshows

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

4:05pm EDT
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara...

3:10pm EDT
Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries,...

12:20pm EDT
Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.

11:45am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Canada's Trudeau retains power in election

Canada's Trudeau retains power in election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals held onto power after a closely fought election but were reduced to a minority government that will need the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.

Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong

Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has been battered by five months of huge and often violent protests over fears Beijing is tightening its grip on the territory, the worst political crisis since colonial ruler Britain handed it back to China in 1997.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast