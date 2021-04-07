Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 7, 2021 | 11:19am EDT

Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

Jacira Casemiro mourns her mother Maria Jose Casemiro, 79, who died from the coronavirus, during her funeral at Inhauma cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Jacira Casemiro mourns her mother Maria Jose Casemiro, 79, who died from the coronavirus, during her funeral at Inhauma cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Gravediggers wearing protective suits handle bags with bones during exhumations to open space on cement graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers wearing protective suits handle bags with bones during exhumations to open space on cement graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A gravedigger wearing a protective suit digs a grave as he prepares for a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A gravedigger wearing a protective suit digs a grave as he prepares for a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Medical workers take care of patients in the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Diego Vara

Medical workers take care of patients in the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Relatives and friends react during the burial of Lucio Pereira de Lima, 61, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Belem Novo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Relatives and friends react during the burial of Lucio Pereira de Lima, 61, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Belem Novo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from the coronavirus, react on her grave after her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from the coronavirus, react on her grave after her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
The coffin of Maria de Lourdes Moreira Cruz, 58, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is seen in the grave during her burial at Campo Santo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

The coffin of Maria de Lourdes Moreira Cruz, 58, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is seen in the grave during her burial at Campo Santo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A health worker treats a coronavirus-positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A health worker treats a coronavirus-positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Workers wearing protective gear pull the coffin during the burial of Lucio Pereira de Lima, 61, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Belem Novo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Workers wearing protective gear pull the coffin during the burial of Lucio Pereira de Lima, 61, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Belem Novo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Aerial view of graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Aerial view of graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Jose Roberto Inacio, 63, who passed away due to the coronavirus, in Piratininga, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Gravediggers work during the burial of Jose Roberto Inacio, 63, who passed away due to the coronavirus, in Piratininga, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A gravedigger wearing a protective suit places flowers on a grave as spotlights illuminate during the first night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A gravedigger wearing a protective suit places flowers on a grave as spotlights illuminate during the first night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Gravediggers lead the coffin of Jose Roberto Inacio, 63, who passed away due to the coronavirus, in Piratininga, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Gravediggers lead the coffin of Jose Roberto Inacio, 63, who passed away due to the coronavirus, in Piratininga, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Maria de Lourdes Moreira Cruz, 58, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Campo Santo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Gravediggers work during the burial of Maria de Lourdes Moreira Cruz, 58, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Campo Santo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Aerial view of gravediggers wearing protective suits as they perform exhumations to open space on cement graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Aerial view of gravediggers wearing protective suits as they perform exhumations to open space on cement graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Relatives of a 77-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus pray during her burial as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Relatives of a 77-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus pray during her burial as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The son and relatives of a woman of 65, who died from coronavirus, attend her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

The son and relatives of a woman of 65, who died from coronavirus, attend her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Drone footage shows gravediggers wearing protective suits burying a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Drone footage shows gravediggers wearing protective suits burying a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
