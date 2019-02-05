Edition:
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Members of a rescue team search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA in a vehicle on Paraopeba River, in Brumadinho, February 5. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A soldier helps a member of a rescue team on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 5. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members of a rescue team sit in a boat on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 4. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Residents attend a service in memory for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Rescue workers search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Rescue workers pause during a search and rescue mission after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Rescue workers search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Rescue workers attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
Rescue workers react as they attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
Rescue workers attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Relative and friends of victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, carry candles as they pay respects during a vigil in Brumadinho, January 31. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Relative and friends of victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, pay respects during a mass in Brumadinho, January 31. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
A rescue helicopter is seen after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A member of Israeli military searches for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A member of Israeli military searches for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
People light candles during a vigil after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 29. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A cow is rescued after a tailings dam of Brazilian miner Vale SA collapsed in Brumadinho, January 29. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A member of rescue team reacts, upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Rescue crew work in a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
