Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing
Members of a rescue team search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA in a vehicle on Paraopeba River, in Brumadinho, February 5. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A soldier helps a member of a rescue team on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 5. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of a rescue team sit in a boat on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 4. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Residents attend a service in memory for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers pause during a search and rescue mission after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 2. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers react as they attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue workers attend a mass for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, February 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Relative and friends of victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, carry candles as they pay respects during a vigil in Brumadinho, January 31. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Relative and friends of victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, pay respects during a mass in Brumadinho, January 31. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A rescue helicopter is seen after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A member of Israeli military searches for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A member of Israeli military searches for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, January 30. REUTERS/Washington Alves
People light candles during a vigil after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 29. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A cow is rescued after a tailings dam of Brazilian miner Vale SA collapsed in Brumadinho, January 29. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A member of rescue team reacts, upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Rescue crew work in a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
