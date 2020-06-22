Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to...more

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

