Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2020 | 12:11pm EDT

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases.

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body.

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes
Health workers hold flowers as they pay tribute to their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Health workers hold flowers as they pay tribute to their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Health workers hold flowers as they pay tribute to their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
A woman who feels sick with asthma is seen at the entrance of her house in Mandela's slum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman who feels sick with asthma is seen at the entrance of her house in Mandela's slum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A woman who feels sick with asthma is seen at the entrance of her house in Mandela's slum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge, a cable-stayed bridge, on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto &nbsp;

An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge, a cable-stayed bridge, on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto  

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge, a cable-stayed bridge, on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto  
A health worker vaccinates a woman against the flu, as advised by health officials, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 23. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A health worker vaccinates a woman against the flu, as advised by health officials, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 23. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A health worker vaccinates a woman against the flu, as advised by health officials, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 23. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A healthcare worker reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to the coronavirus, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A healthcare worker reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to the coronavirus, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A healthcare worker reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to the coronavirus, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Adelmo Carvalho, 55, a sales representative who used to play at the church, plays the violin on his balcony as a deliveryman rides past in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

Adelmo Carvalho, 55, a sales representative who used to play at the church, plays the violin on his balcony as a deliveryman rides past in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Adelmo Carvalho, 55, a sales representative who used to play at the church, plays the violin on his balcony as a deliveryman rides past in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doctor Luciana Souza and nurse Edson dos Santos talk as they take a break at a field hospital set up to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Doctor Luciana Souza and nurse Edson dos Santos talk as they take a break at a field hospital set up to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Doctor Luciana Souza and nurse Edson dos Santos talk as they take a break at a field hospital set up to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Workers of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Workers of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Workers of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus, talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus, talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus, talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Ossimar Silva touches his mother Carmelita Valverde, 85, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ossimar Silva touches his mother Carmelita Valverde, 85, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso    

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Ossimar Silva touches his mother Carmelita Valverde, 85, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso    
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rise at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rise at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rise at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A medical staff member takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 17. REUTERS/Diego Vara &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical staff member takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 17. REUTERS/Diego Vara    

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A medical staff member takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 17. REUTERS/Diego Vara    
A gravedigger rests during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub &nbsp;

A gravedigger rests during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub  

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A gravedigger rests during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub  
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

