Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents

A municipal health worker leaves the house of Eronildes da Silva after administering to her the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Researchers say the aggressive surge in Manaus is largely due to a new variant of the virus discovered there, called P1, which has quickly become the dominant variant, leading scientists to believe it is more contagious.Genome sequencing indicates that 91% of new COVID-19 cases in January in Amazonas state involved the new variant, said Felipe Naveca, a virologist at the ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia biomedical research center. That is up from 51% of cases sequenced in December and none in November. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

