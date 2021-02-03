Edition:
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents

Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river residents) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Health workers sped along the Amazon river this week to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river banks to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Wearing protective masks and gowns, they travelled by open motorboat from Manacapuru, a town two hours from the jungle city of Manaus, where hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen last month and cemeteries could not dig graves fast enough to deal with Brazil's highest death rate. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Municipal health workers carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they arrive at a house near the Solimoes river bank in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. More than 9.2 million Brazilians have been infected by the virus and 225,000 have died. In Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state with 2.1 million inhabitants, more than 5,500 have died, or 261 per 100,000, the highest rate in Brazil, according to Health Ministry data. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A municipal health worker leaves the house of Eronildes da Silva after administering to her the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Researchers say the aggressive surge in Manaus is largely due to a new variant of the virus discovered there, called P1, which has quickly become the dominant variant, leading scientists to believe it is more contagious.Genome sequencing indicates that 91% of new COVID-19 cases in January in Amazonas state involved the new variant, said Felipe Naveca, a virologist at the ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia biomedical research center. That is up from 51% of cases sequenced in December and none in November. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Carlos Alberto dos Santos reacts after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine by a municipal health worker in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A municipal health worker travels on a boat along the Solimoes river banks to apply the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Municipal health workers walk along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Jose Marques de Andrade receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A municipal health worker carries the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Eronildes da Silva receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Municipal health workers carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Francisca Gomes da Silva receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine by a municipal health worker along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Municipal health workers leave a house along the Solimoes river banks after applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A municipal health worker walks along the Solimoes river banks after applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Lino Cavalcante Mota reacts after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Municipal health workers are seen along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Lino Cavalcante Mota looks out from his window before receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Francisca do Carmo and her husband Raimundo do Carmo react after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A municipal health worker talks with residents along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
