Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river residents) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Health...more
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river banks to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Wearing protective masks and gowns,...more
Municipal health workers carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they arrive at a house near the Solimoes river bank in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. More than 9.2 million Brazilians have been infected by the virus and 225,000...more
A municipal health worker leaves the house of Eronildes da Silva after administering to her the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. Researchers say the aggressive surge in...more
Carlos Alberto dos Santos reacts after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine by a municipal health worker in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal health worker travels on a boat along the Solimoes river banks to apply the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers walk along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Jose Marques de Andrade receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal health worker carries the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Eronildes da Silva receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker near the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Francisca Gomes da Silva receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine by a municipal health worker along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers leave a house along the Solimoes river banks after applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal health worker walks along the Solimoes river banks after applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Lino Cavalcante Mota reacts after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers are seen along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Lino Cavalcante Mota looks out from his window before receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Francisca do Carmo and her husband Raimundo do Carmo react after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine along the Solimoes river banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal health worker talks with residents along the Solimoes river banks before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor...
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise
Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian variant of the virus rise.
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.
UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant
Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the highly infectious South African variant.