Pictures | Sun Oct 28, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Brazil votes

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), poses with his wife Michelle as they arrive to cast their votes, at a polling centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Supporters of Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers Party (PT), react during a runoff election in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), leaves a polling centre after casting his vote in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazilians cast their votes in a runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazilians stand in line outside a polling station to cast their votes in a runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Fernando Haddad (C), presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers Party (PT), holds a rose as supporters react, during a runoff election, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazilian soldiers stand guard as they await Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), to arrive to cast his vote, at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
People cast their votes in a runoff election in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), celebrate in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazilians cast their votes in a runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazilians stand in line to cast their votes in a runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), cheers at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), waves to supporters after casting his vote, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Brazil's President Michel Temer talks to the media after casting his vote in Sao Paulo. Cesar Itibere/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casts his vote, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
