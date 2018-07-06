Brazil vs. Belgium
Brazil's Fernandinho scores an own goal and the first goal for Belgium. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Vincent Kompany in action before Brazil's Fernandinho scores an own goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Fernandinho scores an own goal and the first goal for Belgium past Brazil's Alisson. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Brazil's Alisson looks dejected after conceding the first goal as Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium players celebrate after Brazil's Fernandinho scores an own goal and the first for Belgium. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal as Brazil's Fagner and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini with Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/John Sibley
Fans react as they watch the broadcast in a fan zone in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts
Brazil fans react during the match as they watch the broadcast in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action with Belgium's Vincent Kompany and Thibaut Courtois. REUTERS/John Sibley
Brazil's Neymar in action with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini and Axel Witsel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois celebrates. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho shoots at goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil's Thiago Silva has a shot that hits the post as Belgium's Thibaut Courtois attempts to save. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fans react as they watch the broadcast in a fan zone in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Brazil's Fernandinho. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Neymar receives medical attention. REUTERS/John Sibley
A Brazil fan reacts during the match as he watches the broadcast in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action with Belgium's Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Brazil's Fagner and Fernandinho. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil's Willian in action with Belgium's Axel Witsel. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
