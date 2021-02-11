Edition:
International
Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, jumps during a solo performance on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. When Vitória Bueno's mother first dropped her off at ballet class, she worried about her five-year-old fitting in. Born without arms, Bueno's dream of being a dancer seemed painfully unrealistic - especially in a small town in rural Brazil, where her disability made her a social curiosity. "People would line up outside the house to see her," said her mother Wanda, 39, still hurt as she recalled the insensitivity. "They would lift up her sleeves to look." But Bueno, now 16, focused on her assemblés, pirouettes and other technical challenges. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno tap dances at the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. Now a regular at the ballet academy in her hometown in the state of Minas Gerais, Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," Bueno said at the theater where she performs. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." Watching her glide across the wooden stage, synchronized with her colleagues in a dazzle of green and white, it is easy to forget she dances without arms. "I don't feel like I need them at all," she added. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno shops with her foot at a small market near her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. She started ballet on the advice of her physiotherapist, who noticed the young Bueno would arrive dancing. More than just realizing a dream, the strength and flexibility gained through dance have proven crucial to Bueno, who does everything from brushing her teeth to picking items off the supermarket shelf with her feet. "There are things she can do with her feet that I can't do with my hands," said her stepfather, Jose Carlos Perreira. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno drinks water holding the cup with her foot at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. With over 150,000 Instagram followers (@vihb_bailarina), Bueno is glad to be a role model for others too. "We are more than our disabilities, so we have to chase our dreams," she said, flashing a broad smile. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno looks at her cellphone while holding it with her foot, at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno opens the window at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno poses for a picture after performing on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno poses for a picture in her neighborhood in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno warms up before performing with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy, at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno brushes her teeth at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno has her costume adjusted by a teammate from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy backstage at the Inatel theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno smiles near her mother Vanda Costa Bueno at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno talks with friends holding her cellphone with her foot at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno smiles while cooking with her friends Davy Lucas and Mariana Ribeiro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno is embraced by her cousin Kennedy Pietro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno uses her feet to cook at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno tastes food after cooking with her friends Davy Lucas and Mariana Ribeiro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno performs on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno performs with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno performs with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno has her makeup applied along with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on the backstage of the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

