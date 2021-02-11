Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, jumps during a solo performance on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. When Vitória Bueno's mother first dropped her off at ballet class, she worried about her five-year-old fitting in. Born without arms, Bueno's dream of being a dancer seemed painfully unrealistic - especially in a small town in rural Brazil, where her disability made her a social curiosity. "People would line up outside the house to see her," said her mother Wanda, 39, still hurt as she recalled the insensitivity. "They would lift up her sleeves to look." But Bueno, now 16, focused on her assemblés, pirouettes and other technical challenges. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

