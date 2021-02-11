Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, jumps during a solo performance on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. When Vitória Bueno's mother first dropped her off at...more
Vitoria Bueno tap dances at the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. Now a regular at the ballet academy in her hometown in the state of Minas Gerais, Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and...more
Vitoria Bueno shops with her foot at a small market near her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. She started ballet on the advice of her physiotherapist, who noticed the young Bueno would arrive dancing. More than just realizing...more
Vitoria Bueno drinks water holding the cup with her foot at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. With over 150,000 Instagram followers (@vihb_bailarina), Bueno is glad to be a role model for others too. "We are more than our...more
Vitoria Bueno looks at her cellphone while holding it with her foot, at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno opens the window at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno poses for a picture after performing on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno poses for a picture in her neighborhood in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno warms up before performing with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy, at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno brushes her teeth at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno has her costume adjusted by a teammate from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy backstage at the Inatel theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno smiles near her mother Vanda Costa Bueno at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno talks with friends holding her cellphone with her foot at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno smiles while cooking with her friends Davy Lucas and Mariana Ribeiro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno is embraced by her cousin Kennedy Pietro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno uses her feet to cook at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno tastes food after cooking with her friends Davy Lucas and Mariana Ribeiro at her house in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno performs on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno performs with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno performs with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vitoria Bueno has her makeup applied along with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on the backstage of the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Captive bears set free into mountains of Iraq
An Iraqi animal rights group releases six bears, kept behind bars in private houses, into the wild.
Anti-coup protests spread across Myanmar
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of COVID
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Captive bears set free into mountains of Iraq
An Iraqi animal rights group releases six bears, kept behind bars in private houses, into the wild.
Anti-coup protests spread across Myanmar
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of COVID
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Tampa celebrates Super Bowl win on water
Thousands of NFL fans flooded Tampa as the city honored the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a boat parade through downtown.
Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last month.