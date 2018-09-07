Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed
People surround a man suspected of stabbing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (not pictured) as he was campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Felipe Couri/Minas Tribune/via REUTERS
People surround a man suspected of stabbing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (top right in yellow) while the latter was campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Felipe Couri/Minas Tribune/via REUTERS
A supporter (L) of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro pushes a woman during a protest after he was stabbed by a man in Juiz de Fora at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Women light candles for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro after he was stabbed by a man in Juiz de Fora at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is greeted by a supporter as he arrives at the Santa Casa hospital where his father was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Senator Magno Malta arrives to the Santa Casa hospital where presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Flavio Bolsonaro, son of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Santa Casa hospital, where his father was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman lights a candle for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro after he was stabbed by a man in Juiz de Fora at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Federal Policemen are pictured at the Santa Casa hospital where presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Santa Casa hospital, where his father was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro are pictured outside the Santa Casa hospital where he was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man stands on the window of the Santa Casa hospital where presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The airplane carrying presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro prepares to take off, after he left the Santa Casa hospital, where he was hospitalized after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Women light candles for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro after he was stabbed by a man in Juiz de Fora at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
