Brazilian soldiers swarm Rio slums

Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018. Ribeiro, and two other soldiers, are the first troops to die in the six-month-old federal intervention in Rio, which has been criticized for military tactics, a lack of transparency and unclear goals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

