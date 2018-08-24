Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2018 | 7:45am EDT

Brazilian soldiers swarm Rio slums

A Brazilian soldier strip searches youths during a patrol near Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. Brazil launched a sweeping operation this week targeting warring drug gangs in slums across Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian soldier strip searches youths during a patrol near Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. Brazil launched a sweeping operation this week targeting warring drug gangs in slums across Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
A Brazilian soldier strip searches youths during a patrol near Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. Brazil launched a sweeping operation this week targeting warring drug gangs in slums across Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 15
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018. Ribeiro, and two other soldiers, are the first troops to die in the six-month-old federal intervention in Rio, which has been criticized for military tactics, a lack of transparency and unclear goals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018. Ribeiro, and two other soldiers, are the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018. Ribeiro, and two other soldiers, are the first troops to die in the six-month-old federal intervention in Rio, which has been criticized for military tactics, a lack of transparency and unclear goals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 15
Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Chatuba slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Chatuba slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Chatuba slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 15
Suspects are arrested after violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers after taking a family hostage in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Suspects are arrested after violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers after taking a family hostage in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Suspects are arrested after violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers after taking a family hostage in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 15
Brazilian soldiers and Civil policemen carry drugs seized on the woods of Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian soldiers and Civil policemen carry drugs seized on the woods of Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Brazilian soldiers and Civil policemen carry drugs seized on the woods of Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 15
Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Brazilian soldiers patrol in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 15
Brazilian soldiers react as they leave the burial of Soldier Joao Viktor da Silva, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Japeri, near Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian soldiers react as they leave the burial of Soldier Joao Viktor da Silva, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Japeri, near Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Brazilian soldiers react as they leave the burial of Soldier Joao Viktor da Silva, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Japeri, near Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 15
Relatives of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, mourn during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Relatives of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, mourn during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Relatives of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, mourn during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 15
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 15
Drugs and guns seized from suspects arrested after they took a family hostage during violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers in Alemao slums complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Drugs and guns seized from suspects arrested after they took a family hostage during violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers in Alemao slums complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Drugs and guns seized from suspects arrested after they took a family hostage during violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers in Alemao slums complex, in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 15
A Brazilian soldier patrols in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A Brazilian soldier patrols in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A Brazilian soldier patrols in the Complexo da Penha slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 15
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol, near grazing horses, during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian Army soldiers patrol, near grazing horses, during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol, near grazing horses, during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 15
A Brazilian soldier patrols in Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian soldier patrols in Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
A Brazilian soldier patrols in Chatuba slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 15
Brazilian Army soldiers take cover during a shootout with drug gangs during an operation in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian Army soldiers take cover during a shootout with drug gangs during an operation in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Brazilian Army soldiers take cover during a shootout with drug gangs during an operation in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, August 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 15
A Brazilian soldier patrols the Alemao complex slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian soldier patrols the Alemao complex slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A Brazilian soldier patrols the Alemao complex slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, August 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

Next Slideshows

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

Life is still far from normal, one month after Greece's deadliest wildfire ravaged the now deserted seaside town of Mati, killing 96 people.

7:20am EDT
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

6:56am EDT
Inside Russia's military expo

Inside Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, anti-aircraft missile launchers, artillery systems, drones, tanks, robotics and other weaponry at the large-scale international military...

Aug 23 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Residents prepare as Hurricane Lane, Hawaii's worst storm in a quarter century, churns towards the islands.

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

Life is still far from normal, one month after Greece's deadliest wildfire ravaged the now deserted seaside town of Mati, killing 96 people.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Tops at the tango

Tops at the tango

Leaving it all on the dance floor at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inside Russia's military expo

Inside Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, anti-aircraft missile launchers, artillery systems, drones, tanks, robotics and other weaponry at the large-scale international military expo "Army-2018" in Moscow.

Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

The world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2018, according to Forbes.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The animal weigh-in

The animal weigh-in

London Zoo conducts its annual weigh-in of the animals.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast