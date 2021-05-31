Edition:
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response

A man jumps over a burning doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against him, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds a banner reading, "Bolsonaro virus out", during a protest against the president in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator raises her fists during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator wears a face shield during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Brazilian national flag covered by red paint is seen during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
An injured man reacts as he is led away as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators react amid tear gas against riot policemen during an anti-Bolsonaro protest in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A man receives help from others after sustaining injury as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Riot policemen stand with their shields during an anti-Bolsonaro protest in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A woman holds up a sign reading "Genocidal Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A man lies down as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds an official photo of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds a banner reading, "The people on the street want vaccine emergency aid. Bolsonaro out", during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Brazilian Lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida, known as Kakay, dances during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A woman helps lift a giant banner during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators kick a head prop depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators hold up signs reading "Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, at Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading, "Bolsonaro out", at a protest against the president in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, at Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A woman holds a banner in front of a balloon depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. The banner reads: "Out genocidal. Get vaccinated now!"

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A woman wearing a mask attends a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
