Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response
A man jumps over a burning doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against him, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator holds a banner reading, "Bolsonaro virus out", during a protest against the president in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator raises her fists during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator wears a face shield during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian national flag covered by red paint is seen during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An injured man reacts as he is led away as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021. INSTAGRAM @hugomunizzz via REUTERS
Demonstrators react amid tear gas against riot policemen during an anti-Bolsonaro protest in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021. INSTAGRAM @hugomunizzz via REUTERS
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man receives help from others after sustaining injury as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021. INSTAGRAM @hugomunizzz via REUTERS
Riot policemen stand with their shields during an anti-Bolsonaro protest in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021. INSTAGRAM @hugomunizzz via REUTERS
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman holds up a sign reading "Genocidal Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A man lies down as riot police and anti-Bolsonaro protesters clash in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2021. INSTAGRAM @hugomunizzz via REUTERS
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator holds an official photo of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator holds a banner reading, "The people on the street want vaccine emergency aid. Bolsonaro out", during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida, known as Kakay, dances during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman helps lift a giant banner during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators kick a head prop depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People attend a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators hold up signs reading "Bolsonaro out" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, at Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading, "Bolsonaro out", at a protest against the president in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, at Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman holds a banner in front of a balloon depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. The banner reads: "Out...more
A woman wearing a mask attends a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of Monumento Zumbi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt
Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow in a throw-back to a bygone era of imperial splendor.
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and solemnly remembered the U.S. war dead.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2021.
