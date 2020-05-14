Brazil's biggest cemetery buries coronavirus victims
Gravediggers bury a coffin near open graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. The grave diggers of Vila Formosa are working at a grueling pace as Brazil has surpassed France to become the sixth-worst...more
Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin to bury at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, May 13. Cremation is uncommon in Brazil, where Catholic traditions run deep. The city of Sao Paulo operates 22 cemeteries but just one public...more
A gravedigger rests between burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Relatives watch as gravediggers bury a man who died of coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman stands alone after attending the burial of a relative at Vila Formosa cemetery, May 13. The pandemic has battered Brazil's economy as residents shelter at home and many state and local governments instructed most businesses to close to slow...more
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury a person who died of coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers gather at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers carry the coffin of a suspected coronavirus victim at Vila Formosa cemetery, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers after a busy work day at Vila Formosa cemetery, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A gravedigger opens new graves with an excavator at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
