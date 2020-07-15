Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 10:54am EDT

Brazil's Bolsonaro in coronavirus isolation

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 10
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, July 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Next Slideshows

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.

7:54am EDT
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.

7:45am EDT
Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health...

Jul 14 2020
Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the...

Jul 13 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.

Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health precautions.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast