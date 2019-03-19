Edition:
Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 19, 2019. Trump gave Brazil's new far-right leader a ringing endorsement in the Oval Office, saying he was looking at a NATO membership or some other alliance for Brazil. At the outset of their first meeting, the two populist presidents exchanged soccer jerseys from their national teams, with Trump's name emblazoned on Brazil's famous yellow shirt and Bolsonaro's on the USA uniform.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 19, 2019. Trump gave Brazil's new far-right leader a ringing endorsement in the Oval Office, saying he was looking at a NATO membership or some other alliance for Brazil. At the outset of their first meeting, the two populist presidents exchanged soccer jerseys from their national teams, with Trump's name emblazoned on Brazil's famous yellow shirt and Bolsonaro's on the USA uniform. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. Bolsonaro, a former army captain who styled his 2018 campaign on Trump's 2016 run, has declared himself on unabashed admirer of the U.S. president and his politics and the American way of life.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. Bolsonaro, a former army captain who styled his 2018 campaign on Trump's 2016 run, has declared himself on unabashed admirer of the U.S. president and his politics and the American way of life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump walk down the White House colonnade together on their way to a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump walk down the White House colonnade together on their way to a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump gives Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a U.S. soccer team jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump gives Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a U.S. soccer team jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts his hand on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump as they depart at the conclusion of a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts his hand on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump as they depart at the conclusion of a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump departs following a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump departs following a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
