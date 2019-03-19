Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 19, 2019. Trump gave Brazil's new far-right leader a ringing...more
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. Bolsonaro, a former army captain who styled his 2018 campaign on Trump's 2016 run, has declared...more
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump walk down the White House colonnade together on their way to a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump gives Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a U.S. soccer team jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts his hand on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump as they depart at the conclusion of a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump departs following a joint news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Ammunition art in Gaza
Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the sites of border protests.
