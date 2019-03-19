Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 19, 2019. Trump gave Brazil's new far-right leader a ringing endorsement in the Oval Office, saying he was looking at a NATO membership or some other alliance for Brazil. At the outset of their first meeting, the two populist presidents exchanged soccer jerseys from their national teams, with Trump's name emblazoned on Brazil's famous yellow shirt and Bolsonaro's on the USA uniform. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

