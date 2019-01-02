Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he addresses the crowd after receiving the presidential sash from outgoing President Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he drives past before his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Supporters cheer for Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after receiving the presidential sash from outgoing President Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Supporters of Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gather outside the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro kisses his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, during his speech at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Supporters cheer for Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro reacts as he poses for an official photograph with the members of this cabinet at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Outgoing President Michel Temer and his wife Marcela Temer await Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro receives the presidential sash from outgoing President Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro, with his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, waves to supporters at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Supporters of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro arrive to watch his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, walk up the Planalto Palace after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro reviews the troops after the swearing-in ceremony as he leaves Brazil's National Congress, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, wave to supporters as they drive past after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Supporters of Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro react as they gather outside the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Outgoing President Michel Temer waves as he awaits Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro arrive to watch his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he arrives with his wife Michelle to his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Supporters cheer for Brazil s new President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
