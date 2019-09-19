Brazil's burning Amazon from above
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. More than 60,400 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. Many were set...more
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A deforested and burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil, August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A deforested and burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
