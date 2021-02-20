Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus

Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears a costume which he would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2021. "The city will try a different way to live without the carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de...more

Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears a costume which he would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2021. "The city will try a different way to live without the carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de Janeiro. We are also so used to our problems and chaos and so much wrong things that it is going to be only one more problem to the city, and it is really sad," Basto said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

