Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus
"Bate-bola" (slam the ball) revelers perform during the traditional carnival festivity in the suburb in Rio de Janeiro despite Carnival celebrations being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King is pictured in Rio de Janeiro's sambadrome, which is lit up with the colours of traditional Samba Schools that usually take part in parades in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Health worker Sonia Mara, 57, wears a Carnival ornament at a coronavirus vaccine station in Rio de Janeiro Brazil February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Teacher Juliana Motta, 34, wears a costume which she would wear during the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2021. "It is sad, but it's necessary, it is a necessary, temporary evil, it hurts but it is transient," Motta said about not...more
Paula Penteado and Reginaldo Pingo from Vai-Vai samba school dance on the word "Vaccines" of the phrase "All For Vaccines" written at Sao Paulo's Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Health worker Adriana Damazio, 46, wears a Carnival costume at a coronavirus vaccine station in Rio de Janeiro Brazil February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
"Bate-bola" (slam the ball) revelers perform during the traditional carnival festivity in the suburb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra", walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party is usually celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A "Bate-bola" (slam the ball) reveler performs during the traditional carnival festivity in the suburb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Giulia Tucci and her husband Marcelo Azevedo wear costumes which they would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2021. "Carnival for me means resistance and joy, and the people occupying the streets during the...more
Edna Pereira, 86, waits to receive a vaccine at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome at a drive-thru vaccine station for senior citizens, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An elderly resident receives a coronavirus vaccine at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Araujo, 25, wears a costume which he would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 10, 2021. "It is a moment of understanding which we need to live. We are not celebrating Carnival now, but we are...more
Health worker Marinete Ferreira, 56, wears a Carnival ornament which reads 'Vaccine' at a vaccine clinic in Rio de Janeiro Brazil February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Architect Helena Schmidt, 37, wears a costume which she would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 10, 2021. "It is an unending sadness, we lose the happiness we have to move on all the year, without the carnival...more
"Bate-bola" (slam the ball) revelers perform during the traditional carnival festivity in the suburb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actor Dandara Machado Abreu, 32, wears a costume which she would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2021. "Actually I haven't accepted that we won't have the carnival yet, I think it is so sad, all this...more
A "Bate-bola" (slam the ball) reveler performs during the traditional carnival festivity in the suburb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man takes is seen inside Rio de Janeiro's sambadrome, which is lighted up with the colours of traditional Samba Schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears a costume which he would wear during the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2021. "The city will try a different way to live without the carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de...more
A Carnival float is pictured in Cidade do Samba (City of Samba) warehouse complex where the Samba Schools prepare their floats and costumes, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
