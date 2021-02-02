Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021....more
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Osmar Magalhaes, 68, who suffers from the coronavirus, is helped by his daughter Karoline Magalhaes at his home where he set up his own emergency ward with air tanks due to lack of oxygen in the public health system, in Manaus, Brazil January 20,...more
Relatives of patients hospitalized or receiving healthcare at home, who are mostly suffering from the coronavirus, gather to buy oxygen and fill cylinders at a private company in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An indigenous woman of the Ticuna tribe receives a Sinovac coronavirus vaccine shot, in Tabatinga, State of Amazonas, Brazil January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to apply the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021....more
Carlos Alberto dos Santos receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus by a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021....more
A volunteer at the SOS AM Group disinfects oxygen cylinders used by patients, who suffer from the coronavirus and receive home care, in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Brazilian judo coach, Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus receives help from his friend, Paulo Vitor da Silva, at his home in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An elderly person receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Alexandro Pinheiro Martins, 32 reacts during the burial of his sister Elissandra Pinheiro, 39 and his niece Maria Ketheleen, 22, who passed away due to the coronavirus), at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno...more
Municipal health workers are seen along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, before applying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021....more
Health workers transport a COVID-19 patient from a Brazilian Air Force airplane after arriving from Porto Velho, Rondonia state, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Salgado Filho international airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 27, 2021....more
Journalist Helio Fernandes, 100, receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man waits to leave an oxygen cylinder, used by patients suffering from the coronavirus and receiving home care, with the SOS AM Group for recharging, in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Raimunda Rodrigues da Silva, who died at home at the age of 83 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine at a drive-thru vaccine station for seniors citizens aged 80 and above in Manaus, Brazil January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A worker of the SOS Funeral carries a coffin before following a report of a person who died from the coronavirus at home in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Indigenous women of the Ticuna tribe wait to receive a Sinovac coronavirus vaccine shot, in Tabatinga, State of Amazonas, Brazil January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Workers of the SOS Funeral prepare to remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities, in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021....more
Health workers transport Joao Oliveira, 77, who, according to his wife, is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, at 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.
UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant
Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the...
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.
UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant
Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the highly infectious South African variant.
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.