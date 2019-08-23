Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 23, 2019 | 4:45pm EDT

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 16
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe paints his face in Itaparana village. There are more than 18,000 Mura that live in Amazonas state, the largest and best-preserved state in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, according to data compiled by the non-government organization Instituto Socioambiental. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe paints his face in Itaparana village. There are more than 18,000 Mura that live in Amazonas state, the largest and best-preserved state in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, according to data compiled by the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe paints his face in Itaparana village. There are more than 18,000 Mura that live in Amazonas state, the largest and best-preserved state in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, according to data compiled by the non-government organization Instituto Socioambiental. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 16
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe shows a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon. Members of the tribe showed Reuters an area the size of several football fields near their village, where the forest had been cleared away, leaving a broad dirt hole in the ground pockmarked by the treads of heavy machinery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe shows a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon. Members of the tribe showed Reuters an area the size of several football fields near their village, where the forest had been cleared away,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe shows a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon. Members of the tribe showed Reuters an area the size of several football fields near their village, where the forest had been cleared away, leaving a broad dirt hole in the ground pockmarked by the treads of heavy machinery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 16
An Indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. "With each passing day, we see the destruction advance: deforestation, invasion, logging," said Handerch Wakana Mura, one of several leaders of a tribal clan of more than 60 people. "We are sad because the forest is dying at every moment. We feel the climate changing and the world needs the forest." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. "With each passing day, we see the destruction advance: deforestation, invasion, logging," said Handerch Wakana Mura, one of several leaders of a tribal clan of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. "With each passing day, we see the destruction advance: deforestation, invasion, logging," said Handerch Wakana Mura, one of several leaders of a tribal clan of more than 60 people. "We are sad because the forest is dying at every moment. We feel the climate changing and the world needs the forest." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 16
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe holds a butterfly in Itaparana village near Humaita. Amazon deforestation has surged 67% in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year ago, according to Brazil space research agency INPE. This week, the agency said forest fires were up more than 80% in the country year-to-date, hitting their highest point since at least 2013. Everywhere in the region around the Mura village, pockets of fire were raging. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe holds a butterfly in Itaparana village near Humaita. Amazon deforestation has surged 67% in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year ago, according to Brazil space research agency INPE. This...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe holds a butterfly in Itaparana village near Humaita. Amazon deforestation has surged 67% in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year ago, according to Brazil space research agency INPE. This week, the agency said forest fires were up more than 80% in the country year-to-date, hitting their highest point since at least 2013. Everywhere in the region around the Mura village, pockets of fire were raging. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 16
An indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. Environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for the development of protected reserves and railed against environmental fines, emboldening loggers and farmers who seek to clear the land, sometimes by setting fires. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. Environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for the development of protected reserves and railed against environmental fines,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. Environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for the development of protected reserves and railed against environmental fines, emboldening loggers and farmers who seek to clear the land, sometimes by setting fires. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 16
An indigenous girl from the Mura tribe is seen in Itaparana village. Indeed, the clan has not been able to stop the loggers. Deforestation in the area began four years ago, and only last year did authorities chase out loggers and those extracting rocks to build a nearby roadway. Logging subsequently jumped across the roadway, with a huge area of downed trees visible by drone. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous girl from the Mura tribe is seen in Itaparana village. Indeed, the clan has not been able to stop the loggers. Deforestation in the area began four years ago, and only last year did authorities chase out loggers and those extracting...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An indigenous girl from the Mura tribe is seen in Itaparana village. Indeed, the clan has not been able to stop the loggers. Deforestation in the area began four years ago, and only last year did authorities chase out loggers and those extracting rocks to build a nearby roadway. Logging subsequently jumped across the roadway, with a huge area of downed trees visible by drone. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 16
An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and machetes - a logging path and the first sign of a new area that would be targeted. This time, the path runs particularly close to a group of Brazil nut trees the clan harvests, a major traditional food source for indigenous people in the area, Handerch Wakana Mura and other tribal leaders say. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and machetes - a logging path and the first sign of a new area that would be targeted. This time, the path runs particularly close to a group of Brazil nut trees the clan harvests, a major traditional food source for indigenous people in the area, Handerch Wakana Mura and other tribal leaders say. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 16
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe react in front of a deforested in unmarked indigenous lands. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency and public prosecutors. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe react in front of a deforested in unmarked indigenous lands. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe react in front of a deforested in unmarked indigenous lands. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency and public prosecutors. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 16
An Indigenous boy from the Mura tribe tries to look for a butterfly in Itaparana village. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added protections, Handerch Wakana Mura said. The clan says it will be a tough battle, with Bolsonaro having vowed not to set aside any more tribal land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous boy from the Mura tribe tries to look for a butterfly in Itaparana village. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous boy from the Mura tribe tries to look for a butterfly in Itaparana village. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added protections, Handerch Wakana Mura said. The clan says it will be a tough battle, with Bolsonaro having vowed not to set aside any more tribal land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 16
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. Leader Raimundo Praia Belem Mura, a 73-year-old who has lived on the land his entire life, has vowed to fight to the bitter end. "For this forest, I will go on until my last drop of blood," he said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. Leader Raimundo Praia Belem Mura, a 73-year-old who has lived on the land his entire life, has vowed to fight to the bitter end. "For this forest, I...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. Leader Raimundo Praia Belem Mura, a 73-year-old who has lived on the land his entire life, has vowed to fight to the bitter end. "For this forest, I will go on until my last drop of blood," he said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
11 / 16
An Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 16
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe walks in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe walks in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe walks in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 16
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 16
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 16
The feet of an Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe are seen as she sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The feet of an Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe are seen as she sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
The feet of an Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe are seen as she sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:12pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

1:45pm EDT
Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game...

11:35am EDT
Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up...

10:55am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians.

Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Migrants maimed during their perilous journeys northward by "La Bestia," named The Death Train, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program.

Aerial parade over New York City

Aerial parade over New York City

Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japan's Self Defense Forces demonstrate their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise, with over 2,400 personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participating in a variety of live fire and combat drills.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast