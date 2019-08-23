Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and...more

An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and machetes - a logging path and the first sign of a new area that would be targeted. This time, the path runs particularly close to a group of Brazil nut trees the clan harvests, a major traditional food source for indigenous people in the area, Handerch Wakana Mura and other tribal leaders say. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

