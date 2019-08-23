Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with...more
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe paints his face in Itaparana village. There are more than 18,000 Mura that live in Amazonas state, the largest and best-preserved state in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, according to data compiled by the...more
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe shows a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon. Members of the tribe showed Reuters an area the size of several football fields near their village, where the forest had been cleared away,...more
An Indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. "With each passing day, we see the destruction advance: deforestation, invasion, logging," said Handerch Wakana Mura, one of several leaders of a tribal clan of...more
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe holds a butterfly in Itaparana village near Humaita. Amazon deforestation has surged 67% in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year ago, according to Brazil space research agency INPE. This...more
An indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area. Environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for the development of protected reserves and railed against environmental fines,...more
An indigenous girl from the Mura tribe is seen in Itaparana village. Indeed, the clan has not been able to stop the loggers. Deforestation in the area began four years ago, and only last year did authorities chase out loggers and those extracting...more
An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands. When that abated, the Mura came upon a path through the jungle nearby that had recently been hewn with chainsaws and...more
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe react in front of a deforested in unmarked indigenous lands. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency...more
An Indigenous boy from the Mura tribe tries to look for a butterfly in Itaparana village. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added...more
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. Leader Raimundo Praia Belem Mura, a 73-year-old who has lived on the land his entire life, has vowed to fight to the bitter end. "For this forest, I...more
An Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe walks in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe walk in a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The feet of an Indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe are seen as she sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
