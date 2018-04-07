Brazil's Lula defies prison order
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window during a protest at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo...more
A sniper is seen behind a doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over the Federal Police headquarters, where Lula was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018....more
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "General strike, out Temer." REUTERS/Pilar...more
Metal workers of Renault automobile manufacturing plant block the railway BR-277 during a protest against sentencing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais,...more
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "It will have Lula." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators react in front of the Federal Police headquarters, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An inflatable doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shout slogans as they protest against the order for Lula to turn himself in to police at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo...more
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Demonstrators hold letters that read: "Free Lula" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators hold pictures in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator shouts slogans in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators hold a banner that reads: "There's no democracy with political prisoners" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator holds a Brazilian flag with an inscription that reads: "Free Lula" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the...
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of...
Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn
The New York attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting by police of Saheed Vassell, an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at...
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive
The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.