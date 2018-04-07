Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 6, 2018 | 8:35pm EDT

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window during a protest at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window during a protest at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window during a protest at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A sniper is seen behind a doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over the Federal Police headquarters, where Lula was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A sniper is seen behind a doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over the Federal Police headquarters, where Lula was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A sniper is seen behind a doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over the Federal Police headquarters, where Lula was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "General strike, out Temer." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "General strike, out Temer." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "General strike, out Temer." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Metal workers of Renault automobile manufacturing plant block the railway BR-277 during a protest against sentencing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Metal workers of Renault automobile manufacturing plant block the railway BR-277 during a protest against sentencing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Metal workers of Renault automobile manufacturing plant block the railway BR-277 during a protest against sentencing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "It will have Lula." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "It will have Lula." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. The sign reads: "It will have Lula." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators react in front of the Federal Police headquarters, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators react in front of the Federal Police headquarters, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Demonstrators react in front of the Federal Police headquarters, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Curitiba, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An inflatable doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An inflatable doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An inflatable doll depicting the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shout slogans as they protest against the order for Lula to turn himself in to police at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shout slogans as they protest against the order for Lula to turn himself in to police at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shout slogans as they protest against the order for Lula to turn himself in to police at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Demonstrators hold letters that read: "Free Lula" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators hold letters that read: "Free Lula" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Demonstrators hold letters that read: "Free Lula" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators hold pictures in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators hold pictures in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Demonstrators hold pictures in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator shouts slogans in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator shouts slogans in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A demonstrator shouts slogans in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators hold a banner that reads: "There's no democracy with political prisoners" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators hold a banner that reads: "There's no democracy with political prisoners" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Demonstrators hold a banner that reads: "There's no democracy with political prisoners" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator holds a Brazilian flag with an inscription that reads: "Free Lula" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator holds a Brazilian flag with an inscription that reads: "Free Lula" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A demonstrator holds a Brazilian flag with an inscription that reads: "Free Lula" in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a protest against sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
