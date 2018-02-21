Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug...more
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Against military intervention in Rio de Janeiro' in a protest in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
