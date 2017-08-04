Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 4, 2017 | 3:06pm EDT

Brazil's Olympic venues today

An aerial view shows the Velodrome, which had its roof partially burnt after a fire, used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

1 / 19
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2 / 19
The entrance of the 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

3 / 19
The 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

4 / 19
The Olympic park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

5 / 19
A rapid system terminal next to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

6 / 19
The Arena Carioca 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

7 / 19
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

8 / 19
The Olympic park in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

9 / 19
The golf venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

10 / 19
The Marina da Gloria, which was the sailing venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

11 / 19
Garbage is pictured in Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

12 / 19
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

13 / 19
The Olympic park used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

14 / 19
The Olympic park . REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

15 / 19
The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

16 / 19
An aerial view shows the twenty houses built for the residents who refused to leave the Vila Autodromo community next to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

17 / 19
Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Stadium, which is managed by Botafogo soccer club. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

18 / 19
The Olympic park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

19 / 19
