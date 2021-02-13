Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra", walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party used to be celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro,...more
Anilson Costa gives flowers to a woman in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra", walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party used to be celebrated in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar...more
Teacher Juliana Motta, 34, wears a costume which she would wear during the Carnival celebrations. "It is sad, but it's necessary, it is a necessary temporary evil, it hurts but it is transient," she said about not having Carnival celebrations....more
Juliana Motta wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Juliana Motta wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actor Dandara Machado Abreu, 32, wears her Carnival costume at home. "Actually I haven't accepted that we won't have the Carnival yet, I think it is so sad, all this process, the pandemic, culminating in not having Carnival makes the sadness even...more
Dandara Machado Abreu wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dandara Machado Abreu wears her Carnival custom at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Araujo, 25, wears his Carnival costume at home. "It is a moment of understanding which we need to live. We are not celebrating Carnival now, but we are going to party from home, respecting the health security protocols and getting...more
Marcus Vinicius Araujo wears his Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Carnival float is pictured in Cidade do Samba (City of Samba) warehouse complex where the Rio de Janeiro's Samba Schools prepare their floats and costumes in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears his Carnival costume at home. "The city will try a different way to live without the Carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de Janeiro. We are also so used to our problems and chaos and so much wrong...more
Architect Helena Schmidt, 37, wears her Carnival costume at home. "It is a not ending sadness, we lose the happiness we have to move on all the year, without the carnival we lose the beauty, the child side of people. It is when we forget all the...more
Giulia Tucci and her husband Marcelo Azevedo wear their Carnival costumes at home. "Carnival for me means resistance and joy, and the people occupying the streets during the carnival celebrations had been also a political resistance movement, but...more
A Carnival float is pictured in Cidade do Samba (City of Samba) warehouse complex where the Rio de Janeiro's Samba Schools prepare their floats and costumes. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
