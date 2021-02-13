Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears his Carnival costume at home. "The city will try a different way to live without the Carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de Janeiro. We are also so used to our problems and chaos and so much wrong...more

Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears his Carnival costume at home. "The city will try a different way to live without the Carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de Janeiro. We are also so used to our problems and chaos and so much wrong things that it is going to be only one more problem to the city, and it is really sad," he said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

