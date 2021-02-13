Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2021 | 7:56pm EST

Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra", walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party used to be celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
1 / 16
Anilson Costa gives flowers to a woman in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
2 / 16
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra", walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party used to be celebrated in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
3 / 16
Teacher Juliana Motta, 34, wears a costume which she would wear during the Carnival celebrations. "It is sad, but it's necessary, it is a necessary temporary evil, it hurts but it is transient," she said about not having Carnival celebrations. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
4 / 16
Juliana Motta wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
5 / 16
Juliana Motta wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
6 / 16
Actor Dandara Machado Abreu, 32, wears her Carnival costume at home. "Actually I haven't accepted that we won't have the Carnival yet, I think it is so sad, all this process, the pandemic, culminating in not having Carnival makes the sadness even bigger," she said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
7 / 16
Dandara Machado Abreu wears her Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
8 / 16
Dandara Machado Abreu wears her Carnival custom at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
9 / 16
Marcus Vinicius Araujo, 25, wears his Carnival costume at home. "It is a moment of understanding which we need to live. We are not celebrating Carnival now, but we are going to party from home, respecting the health security protocols and getting ready to come back on the next carnival with the usual happiness," he said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
10 / 16
Marcus Vinicius Araujo wears his Carnival costume at home. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
11 / 16
A Carnival float is pictured in Cidade do Samba (City of Samba) warehouse complex where the Rio de Janeiro's Samba Schools prepare their floats and costumes in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
12 / 16
Businessman Andre Basto, 35, wears his Carnival costume at home. "The city will try a different way to live without the Carnival, which is so unusual to a city like Rio de Janeiro. We are also so used to our problems and chaos and so much wrong things that it is going to be only one more problem to the city, and it is really sad," he said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
13 / 16
Architect Helena Schmidt, 37, wears her Carnival costume at home. "It is a not ending sadness, we lose the happiness we have to move on all the year, without the carnival we lose the beauty, the child side of people. It is when we forget all the problems, so we miss something in the city without the Carnival," she said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
14 / 16
Giulia Tucci and her husband Marcelo Azevedo wear their Carnival costumes at home. "Carnival for me means resistance and joy, and the people occupying the streets during the carnival celebrations had been also a political resistance movement, but this year it is necessary to not have these celebrations and the real resistance is to avoid these streets occupations and being at home," she Tucci. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
15 / 16
A Carnival float is pictured in Cidade do Samba (City of Samba) warehouse complex where the Rio de Janeiro's Samba Schools prepare their floats and costumes. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
16 / 16
