Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest
Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office as they take part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women are seen offering "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally outside ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man leads "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman gives away dates to Muslims to break their fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man breaks his fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women share a meal during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man reads the Koran as he takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Protesters form a human chain as Muslims offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Next Slideshows
Remembering MH17
The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a missile launched by a Russian unit, the 53rd brigade in territory held by pro-Russian...
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Ireland's abortion referendum
An upcoming vote on whether to scrap the 1983 ban on abortion is the latest referendum to gauge just how much has changed in Ireland, once one of Europe's most...
MORE IN PICTURES
Marathon on the Great Wall of China
Runners face steep ascents and 5,164 stone steps at the Great Wall's Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city.
Remembering MH17
The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a missile launched by a Russian unit, the 53rd brigade in territory held by pro-Russian separatists, according to Dutch prosecutors.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Ireland's abortion referendum
An upcoming vote on whether to scrap the 1983 ban on abortion is the latest referendum to gauge just how much has changed in Ireland, once one of Europe's most socially conservative and staunchly Catholic countries.
Halal holiday in the sun
Hotels and resorts on Turkey's shores, featuring single-sex areas, halal food and no alcohol, are attracting Muslims looking for a 'halal', or Islamic-compliant, vacation.
Funeral for Pakistani student killed in Texas school shooting
A Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting in Texas last week was buried in her home town of Karachi, her coffin draped with Pakistan's green and white flag.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.