Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest

Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office as they take part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office as they take part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office as they take part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women are seen offering "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally outside ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Muslim women are seen offering "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally outside ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Muslim women are seen offering "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally outside ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Two Muslim women point at ICE's New York field office. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man leads "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A Muslim man leads "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A Muslim man leads "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman gives away dates to Muslims to break their fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A woman gives away dates to Muslims to break their fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A woman gives away dates to Muslims to break their fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man breaks his fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A Muslim man breaks his fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A Muslim man breaks his fast during an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women share a meal during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Muslim women share a meal during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Muslim women share a meal during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast". REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim man reads the Koran as he takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A Muslim man reads the Koran as he takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A Muslim man reads the Koran as he takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim women offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Muslim women offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Muslim women offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Protesters form a human chain as Muslims offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Protesters form a human chain as Muslims offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Protesters form a human chain as Muslims offer "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A protester holds a sign as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in an immigration rally. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
