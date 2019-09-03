Edition:
Tue Sep 3, 2019

Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An anti-Brexit protester holds a puppet and a sign during a demonstration at Westminster, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People attend an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

An anti-Brexit protester holds a placard during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A bus is blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An anti-Brexit protester sits with a placard outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman watches demonstrators as she is trapped on a bus blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman watches demonstrators as she is trapped on a bus blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anti-Brexit protesters march outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

