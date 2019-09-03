Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-Brexit protester holds a puppet and a sign during a demonstration at Westminster, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An anti-Brexit protester holds a placard during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A bus is blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-Brexit protester sits with a placard outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman watches demonstrators as she is trapped on a bus blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman watches demonstrators as she is trapped on a bus blocked by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Anti-Brexit protesters march outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Deadly fire on California dive boat
Emergency crews found at least 25 bodies on a scuba diving boat off Santa Cruz Island in California after a fast-moving fire trapped dozens of people below...
Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian
More than a million people were ordered evacuated as Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, creeps closer to the U.S. east...
Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn
The pouring rain couldn't dampen spirits at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York.
Hong Kong students boycott classes after call for general strike
Hong Kong high school and university students boycotted classes and held rallies for a second straight day, after trade unions, professional associations,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian, which over the weekend had been one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, pounded Grand Bahama Island for about a day, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater in the Abaco Islands.
Deadly fire on California dive boat
Emergency crews found at least 25 bodies on a scuba diving boat off Santa Cruz Island in California after a fast-moving fire trapped dozens of people below deck.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian
More than a million people were ordered evacuated as Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, creeps closer to the U.S. east coast.
Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn
The pouring rain couldn't dampen spirits at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York.
Hong Kong students boycott classes after call for general strike
Hong Kong high school and university students boycotted classes and held rallies for a second straight day, after trade unions, professional associations, students and protesters called for a general strike.
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.