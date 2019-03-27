Brexit turmoil hits the streets
Anti-Brexit protesters stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anti-Brexit protesters stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Anti-Brexit placards are pictured in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An anti-Brexit protester reacts next to a pro-Brexit protester in London, March 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-Brexit protester walks outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-Brexit protesters stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-Brexit protester is seen in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A performer stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Rolls Royce car with an EU flag attached to it is seen on a street in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A performer is seen outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, March 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-Brexit supporter stands in front of a pro-Brexit sign in London, March 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A pro-Brexit protester is seen in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An anti-Brexit protester is seen in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit protesters are pictured outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
