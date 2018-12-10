Brexit turmoil hits the streets
Anti-Brexit protesters stand next to an illuminated sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man in a Santa Claus costume holds an anti-Brexit placard and rings a bell outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman takes a selfie with a demonstrator wearing a Trump mask during a pro-Brexit demonstration in central London, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A van carrying large caricatures of politicians drives past pro- and anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pro- and anti-Brexit protesters argue opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An anti-Brexit protester holds balloons opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-Brexit supporters burn an EU flag during a UKIP demonstration in central London, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anti-Brexit protesters wave flags and placards opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-Brexit supporters demonstrate in central London, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A bus with a pro-Brexit message passes an anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pro-Brexit supporters demonstrate in central London, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Trump supporter waves a flag amongst anti-Brexit demonstrators during a protest opposite the Houses of Parliament, London, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A student from anti-Brexit protest group 'Our Future Our Choice' demonstrates outside Stormont parliament building in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Brexit supporter carries an anti-EU bag in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An anti-Brexit protester wears a hat with a sticker opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
