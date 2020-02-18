Edition:
Brit Awards red carpet

Lizzo poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Billie Eilish poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Ashnikko poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Becca Dudley poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Tallia Storm poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Charli XCX poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Mabel poses with Neneh Cherry. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Anne-Marie poses. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Yasmin Evans arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

JLS pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Fleur East poses. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Foals pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Aitch poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Rag'n'Bone Man poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Dizzee Rascal poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Tom Walker arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Lewis Capaldi arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Montana Brown poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Burna Boy poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hrvy poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Fred Again poses with his mum. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bastille pose as they arrive for the Brit Award. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Tom Jones poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Vick Hope poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Simon Dawson

