Brit Awards red carpet
Lizzo poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Billie Eilish poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Ashnikko poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Becca Dudley poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Tallia Storm poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Charli XCX poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mabel poses with Neneh Cherry. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Anne-Marie poses. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Yasmin Evans arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
JLS pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Fleur East poses. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Foals pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Aitch poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Rag'n'Bone Man poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Dizzee Rascal poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Tom Walker arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Lewis Capaldi arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Montana Brown poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Burna Boy poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hrvy poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Fred Again poses with his mum. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Bastille pose as they arrive for the Brit Award. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Tom Jones poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Vick Hope poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Simon Dawson
