Wed Feb 21, 2018

Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
