Brit Awards red carpet
Dua Lipa arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Jess Glynne. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Mabel. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
George Ezra. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Jade Jones and Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Todrick Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rag'n'Bone Man. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
James Bay. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Daniel Lismore. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Clara Amfo. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Vick Hope. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Sam Fender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Tom Walker. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Steve Aoki. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Montana Brown. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Idles. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ramz. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Renee Puente and Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Lantern Festival
Floating lanterns and fireworks mark the end of Lunar New Year festivities across Asia.
Karl Lagerfeld's art of the runway
Grandiose catwalk concepts orchestrated by Chanel's late artistic director Karl Lagerfeld.
Massive pile-up at Daytona 500
A multi-car wreck involving 21 cars interrupts the Daytona 500.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide against a surge in anti-Semitic attacks.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings
Buddhists monks across Southeast Asia celebrate Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day.
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.