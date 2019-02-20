Edition:
Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Jess Glynne. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Mabel. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
George Ezra. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Jade Jones and Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Todrick Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Rag'n'Bone Man. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
James Bay. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Daniel Lismore. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Clara Amfo. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Vick Hope. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Sam Fender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Tom Walker. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Steve Aoki. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Montana Brown. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Idles. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Ramz. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Renee Puente and Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
