Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool
"Bill" William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool
Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager raises her hands in the air after Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh(C) administered the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, watched by Dr Nicola Steedman interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the...more
Medical personnel prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to recipients in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
A member of medical staff checks phials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a refrigerator at University Hospita in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, December 8. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
A needle next to a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab is seen at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Britain, December 8. Owen Humphreys/Pool
A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab after being administered in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Retired nurse Suzanne Medows speaks to race relations campaigner Dr Hari Shukla, 87, and his wife Ranju before he receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Britain, December 8. Owen...more
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
A COVID-19 vaccination record card at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, December 8. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
A woman receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool
Clinical educator Sister Lisa McCulloch (centre) speaks to medical staff ahead of the delivery of the first Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 8. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS
Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, reacts in Coventry, Britain. NHS England and NHS Improvement
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Clinical Lead of Outpatient Theatres Andrew Mencnarowski, at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew...more
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds after nurse Rebecca Cathersides administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain, December 8. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse speaks to a man prior to administering the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Newcastle, Britain December 8, 2020. Owen Humphreys/Pool via...more
Two members of medical staff check the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab ahead of it being administered at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8,...more
A woman receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Medical staff prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Ben Birchall/Pool via...more
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain December 8, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
Dr Hari Shukla and his wife Ranju Shukla are seen ahead of receiving the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, administered by retired nurse Suzanne Medows, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation...more
A nurse practitioner fills a needle with the COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to Sister Joanna Sloan, the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on...more
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
Medical personnel are briefed prior to administering the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
Medical personnel wait to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
People rest after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
Medical personnel prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool
