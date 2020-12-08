Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2020 | 8:03am EST

Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech &nbsp;COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
"Bill" William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech &nbsp;COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager raises her hands in the air after Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh(C) administered the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, watched by Dr Nicola Steedman interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Medical personnel prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to recipients in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A member of medical staff checks phials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a refrigerator at University Hospita in Coventry, Britain, December 8. Jacob King/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, December 8. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A needle next to a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab is seen at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Britain, December 8. Owen Humphreys/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech &nbsp;COVID-19 vaccine jab after being administered in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Retired nurse Suzanne Medows speaks to race relations campaigner Dr Hari Shukla, 87, and his wife Ranju before he receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Britain, December 8. Owen Humphreys/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A COVID-19 vaccination record card at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, December 8. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A woman receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Ben Birchall/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Clinical educator Sister Lisa McCulloch (centre) speaks to medical staff ahead of the delivery of the first Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 8. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, reacts in Coventry, Britain. NHS England and NHS Improvement

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Clinical Lead of Outpatient Theatres Andrew Mencnarowski, at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 8. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds after nurse Rebecca Cathersides administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain, December 8. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse speaks to a man prior to administering the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Newcastle, Britain December 8, 2020. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Two members of medical staff check the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab ahead of it being administered at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A woman receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Medical staff prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain December 8, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Dr Hari Shukla and his wife Ranju Shukla are seen ahead of receiving the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, administered by retired nurse Suzanne Medows, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Newcastle, Britain December 8, 2020. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse practitioner fills a needle with the COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to Sister Joanna Sloan, the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Medical personnel are briefed prior to administering the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Medical personnel wait to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People rest after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Medical personnel prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, December 8. Justin Tallis/Pool

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
