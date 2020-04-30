Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday
Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah wave to a spitfire and hurricane flypast from RAF Coningsby in celebration of his 100th birthday in Bedfordshire. Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for...more
Squadron Leader Mark 'Disco' Discombe flies in the Hurricane and Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece flies in a Spitfire over the house of Captain Tom Moore, in Bedfordshire, April 30. UK Ministry Of Defence/via REUTERS
People watch as RAF planes fly past the house of Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benji and Georgia wave outside his home on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Cakes are given to local residents from the family of army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson records a video message for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday at 10 Downing Street, April 29. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/via REUTERS
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Miller, Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, salutes to Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, in Bedford,...more
A cake is pictured after it was delivered from the House of York for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A truck displays a message of thanks to the NHS and army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A postal worker walks past a happy birthday message for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A mural in support of Captain Tom Moore and the NHS in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 29. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A post office store displays a birthday message Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A happy birthday message is displayed on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus in London, April 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville
RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A painting of army veteran Captain Tom Moore is delivered to his house on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A man cleans a royal mail post box painted blue in support of NHS and to celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A banner marking 100th birthday of army veteran Captain Tom Moore hangs above windows in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs
'Thank you and Happy Birthday' messages are seen in a co-op supermarket window for Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 29. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Birthday cards are arranged in Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 27. Bedford School/via REUTERS
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday, April 28. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday, April 28. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Artwork paying tribute to Army Captain Tom Moore in Tamworth, April 28. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, is re-presented his Second World War Defence Medal, April 29. UK Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...
MORE IN PICTURES
Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat
Germany has been forced to cancel public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, but Berliners need no ceremonies to remember their downfall - the scars of war are all around them.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at food banks across America as the U.S. economy contracts at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown
Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1.