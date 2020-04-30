Edition:
Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah wave to a spitfire and hurricane flypast from RAF Coningsby in celebration of his 100th birthday in Bedfordshire. Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with a promotion, military flypasts and a message from the prime minister. Emma Sohl/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Squadron Leader Mark 'Disco' Discombe flies in the Hurricane and Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece flies in a Spitfire over the house of Captain Tom Moore, in Bedfordshire, April 30. UK Ministry Of Defence/via REUTERS &nbsp;

People watch as RAF planes fly past the house of Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benji and Georgia wave outside his home on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Cakes are given to local residents from the family of army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson records a video message for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday at 10 Downing Street, April 29. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/via REUTERS

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Miller, Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, salutes to Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, in Bedford, April 29. UK Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A cake is pictured after it was delivered from the House of York for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A truck displays a message of thanks to the NHS and army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A postal worker walks past a happy birthday message for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A mural in support of Captain Tom Moore and the NHS in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 29. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A post office store displays a birthday message Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A happy birthday message is displayed on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus in London, April 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

RAF planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A painting of army veteran Captain Tom Moore is delivered to his house on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A man cleans a royal mail post box painted blue in support of NHS and to celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A banner marking 100th birthday of army veteran Captain Tom Moore hangs above windows in Marston Moretaine, April 30. REUTERS/Paul Childs

'Thank you and Happy Birthday' messages are seen in a co-op supermarket window for Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 29. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Birthday cards are arranged in Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 27. Bedford School/via REUTERS

Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday, April 28. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday, April 28. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Artwork paying tribute to Army Captain Tom Moore in Tamworth, April 28. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, is re-presented his Second World War Defence Medal, April 29. UK Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS &nbsp;

