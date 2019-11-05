Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, November 5, 2019. Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires...more
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A skull is pictured as participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant attends the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An effigy of Guy Fawkes is paraded through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant lights a cigarette with a torch during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
