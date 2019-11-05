Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 5, 2019 | 4:15pm EST

Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, November 5, 2019. Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A skull is pictured as participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A participant attends the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
An effigy of Guy Fawkes is paraded through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A participant lights a cigarette with a torch during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, November 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
