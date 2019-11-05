Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, November 5, 2019. Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires...more

Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, November 5, 2019. Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

