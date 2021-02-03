Edition:
Wed Feb 3, 2021

Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore

A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A child lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A child lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A child lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore is seen on a building in Southport, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore is seen on a building in Southport, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore is seen on a building in Southport, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
Woman views a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Pontefract, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Woman views a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Pontefract, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Woman views a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Pontefract, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Police officers look at flowers left near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers look at flowers left near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Police officers look at flowers left near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man leaves flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man leaves flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A man leaves flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People look at flowers left near to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People look at flowers left near to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
People look at flowers left near to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flower jar sits below a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Flower jar sits below a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Flower jar sits below a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Children leave flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Children leave flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Children leave flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks to lay flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman walks to lay flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman walks to lay flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman reacts next to flowers laid near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman reacts next to flowers laid near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman reacts next to flowers laid near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person lays flowers at the gate to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person lays flowers at the gate to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A person lays flowers at the gate to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
