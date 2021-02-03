Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A child lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore is seen on a building in Southport, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
Woman views a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Pontefract, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Police officers look at flowers left near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man leaves flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People look at flowers left near to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flower jar sits below a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Children leave flowers at the entrance of The Coach House, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks to lay flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman reacts next to flowers laid near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A handwritten note left with flowers is seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman lays flowers near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person lays flowers at the gate to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.