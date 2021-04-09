Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip
Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mourners hug as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner cries outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Windsor Castle wardens move flowers which were placed by members of the public outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A sign announcing the death of the Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace, April 9. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Jockeys, owners and trainers stand during a minutes silence after Buckingham Palace announced Britain's Prince Philip had died, at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, April 9. Pool via REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Evie Bedford, 7, lays down a bouquet of flowers outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner prays outside Windsor Castle, near London, April 9. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A mourner with a dog brings flowers to Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Maggie, 2, lays down a bouquet of flowers outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A British Union Jack flag flies at half-mast on top of the Victoria Tower, part of the Houses of Parliament, in London, April 9. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Children lay down flowers outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A mourner cries outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner lays down flowers outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Bouquets of flowers are laid down outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mourners lay down flowers outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A mourner brings flowers to Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A card attached to the flowers is seen outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A person holds a flag while looking to Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner brings flowers to Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner stands outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A girl smells the flowers outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Bouquets of flowers are laid down outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Children bring a bouquet of flowers to Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man looks on as he holds a flag outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Union Jack flag flies at half mast at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, April 9. Pool via REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Windsor Castle wardens move flowers which were placed by members of the public, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Bouquets of flowers and messages of condolence are laid down outside Buckingham Palace, April 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
