Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2021 | 12:29pm EST

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

A man wearing a protective mask walks up the steps as he leaves Bank underground station in London, January 5. Britain has begun its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Medics help a patient out of an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital in London, January 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person works out at the South Bank of the River Thames, with London's financial district in the background, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A shopper pushes a cart outside a Costco store in Manchester, January 5. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A woman stands inside an almost deserted underground train in London, January 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person wearing a face mask walks past a billboard in Manchester, January 5. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Workers paint social distancing signs at Eel Brook Common in Fulham, London, January 5. &nbsp; REUTERS/Yann Tessier

An empty street is pictured in Edinburgh, Scotland, January 5. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A view of the M25 motorway during morning rush hour in Hertfordshire, January 5. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

People are reflected on a window in London, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Two home-schooled children attend their lessons at home in Milton Keynes, January 5. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A woman stands inside an almost deserted underground train at Waterloo station in London, January 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person walks through the Piccadilly Circus in London, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A view of the deserted High Street in St Albans, January 5. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People walk down a street in Edinburgh, Scotland, January 5. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

People walk over London Bridge in London, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People walk on a deserted square in Liverpool, January 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A view of a deserted street in Hemel Hempstead, January 5. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

A woman wearing a protective mask walks up the steps as she leaves Bank underground station in London, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

