Britain's Prince Philip unhurt after crash
A view of the scene of car crash involving Prince Philip on A149 in Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain. Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband was recovering at the couple's home in eastern England on Friday after escaping without injury when his car...more
Philip was at the wheel of his Land Rover when it collided with another car on a road close to the royals' Sandringham private residence in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
While the woman driver and a female passenger in the other car which also had a baby on board needed hospital treatment for minor injuries, Philip was unhurt, although shaken. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Witnesses told media the accident had occurred when Philip was pulling out of a driveway onto a main road, with pictures from the scene showing Philip's Land Rover overturned on the side of the road. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Police said both drivers involved in the accident had been breath tested but neither were over the alcohol limit. Coincidentally, local councillors were due to meet on Friday to discuss safety concerns and lower speed limits on the road where the...more
Philip retired from public life in 2017, although he still occasionally appears alongside his 92-year-old wife at official engagements. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Although he missed the traditional church service on Christmas Day last month, the former naval officer is said to be in good health and had a successful hip replacement surgery last year. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Royal commentators said Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by her side throughout her record-breaking 66-year reign, would be loathe to give up being behind the wheel of a car. There is no legal age in Britain to stop driving, but...more
Debris is seen at the scene where Britain's Prince Philip was involved in a traffic accident, near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
He drove Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to lunch at Windsor Castle during their state visit to Britain in 2016, prompting the former U.S. president to remark: "I have to say I have never been driven by a Duke of Edinburgh before, but I can report...more
